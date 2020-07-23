Dakota Johnson is the new fashion icon? That’s what fans think!

Dakota Johnson returned to the screens thanks to her portrayal as Maggie Sherwood in the new movie “Personal Assistant” where she plays the dedicated assistant to a song star (Tracee Ellis Ross). While fans were already waiting to see her return in a challenging role, Dakota is going to become a fashion icon thanks to some small accessories that she wears on the belt and that are an object of desire.

These are the hoops that Dakota Johnson carries in most of the sequences of “Personal Assistant” and that captivated thousands of her followers to the point of staying on the waiting list to buy them. It belongs to the Bonheur brand, a firm based in New York and which, according to local press reports, was founded in 2015 by Ally and Albina Mataj who, inspired by a trip to Greece, began to design handmade jewelery.

Dakota Johnson earrings, which are actually called Margot earrings, are available in different sizes in the jewelry house and are available in the online store for a price of $ 52, in the case of the model that the actress has on the tape. After spreading the word about the origin of the pieces, the earrings recorded record sales in the store and for now those who want to take them home should be listed until they are available again.

“Personal Assistant” is a Universal Pictures film and is directed by Nisha Ganatra. In addition to the stellar performances by Dakota and Ellis, the cast is completed by figures such as Kelvin Harrison Jr., Bill Pullman, Zoë Chao, June Diane Raphael, Marc Evan Jackson, in addition to special appearances by DJ Diplo and Dakota’s mother, Melanie. Griffith.

This is the first tape in which Ellis Ross uses her voice and although she had never been to a music recording studio, she was able to demonstrate her talent inherited from her mother, Diana Ross. While Dakota had to take some piano lessons and be very attentive to the performances of pianists in order to embody her character. Maggie Sherwoode’s opportunity comes when the diva rep asks her to tailor her career to her age.