COVID-19 vaccine will be ‘available at any time’ from September

The representatives of Astra Zeneca and Moderna , pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that have worked on projects for the development of a vaccine against the SARSCoV2 virus , announced on Tuesday, July 21, before the Subcommittee on Supervision and Investigations of the Energy and Trade Commission from the United States House of Representatives, the possibility of having the vaccine against COVID-19 before the end of the year.

As CNN reports , Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of research and development for biopharmaceuticals at Astra Zeneca, warned in a hearing before the US Congress that if clinical trials (already in phase three) yield the expected results, the vaccine will be available “Anytime from September.”

For his part, Dr. Stephen Hoge, president of Moderna, stated: “We hope that in the fall or at the end of the year we will have to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) so that they can make a decision about approving the vaccine. “

It is important to note that the first clinical trials conducted by Astra Zeneca demonstrated to generate a good immune response and to be safe for patients. In its current third phase of testing, the pharmaceutical company will have to work with a larger number of participants and if the efficacy of the vaccine is demonstrated, it can begin to be marketed.

So far, laboratories and researchers around the world are developing around 200 projects to find a COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible. Of these, only 23 have been tested on humans.

“We work in accordance with regulators, we exchange daily data so that the evaluation is done quickly. We manufacture at the same time as we do clinical trials, thus saving time,” added Pascal Soriot, CEO of Astra Zeneca.

Likewise, Soriot declared that the first 300 million doses will be sold “at cost price” to all countries in the world, that is, they will not generate extra profit from their sale. The cost of each unit is approximately 2.5 euros, that is, 65 Mexican pesos.

Soriot stated that the first 300 million doses will be sold “at cost price” / Image: Depositphotos.com

Johnson & Johnson has also joined the cause, so its representatives noted that their first doses will also be sold at cost price during the worldwide state of emergency.

On the other hand, US firms like Moderna, Pfizer and Merck have mentioned that they will not sell their vaccines at cost . Because of this, John Young, Pfizer’s business director, said: “During the pandemic, we will price our potential vaccine taking into account the current global health emergency.”

“We have a clear line of vision and clinical pathway to deliver up to 100 million doses of vaccine products on a commercial scale in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses of our vaccine in 2021,” he added.

As of today, there is a record of more than 14 million cases and more than 617 thousand deaths from coronavirus worldwide. The most affected country is the United States with a figure of more than 142 thousand deaths.