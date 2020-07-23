Colin Jost confessed what was his biggest fear of being with Scarlett Johansson: “I worried”

It is no secret to anyone that Scarlett Johansson has become one of the most important women in the Hollywood film industry, which has benefits and disadvantages.

Among the benefits are that the actress is one of the most wanted in her field, which has allowed her to reap a fortune of 165 million dollars . However, her boyfriend confessed which is one of the things that play against him the most.

Colin Jost is the lucky man who conquered Scarlett’s heart , they met in 2016 when she attended “Saturday Night Live” as a guest, where he works.

But the comedian always had a very big doubt regarding having a relationship with someone like Johansson , and that was that he was afraid that his fame would cover his career, and he spoke about this on “The Howard Stern Show”:

“I was concerned about how it would affect my identity. I was worried about anything (…) that would take me out of that world ”

In the same way, the humorist let know what has been the key so that the important career in the cinema of the model did not make him only “the boyfriend of the girl who appears in Avengers”:

“It is important that you maintain your own identity and continue doing your things”

The performer and comedian got engaged last year, but in “Andy Cohen Live” the latter revealed how the pandemic has made them rethink their wedding: “This is not the time to bring all your older and at-risk relatives together in one group”.