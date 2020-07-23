Angelina Jolie’s health condition worries: actress refuses to eat

Angelina Jolie lives difficult days and is worrying her family and friends, as several American media have published . The actress, who throughout her life has had to face cancer, a double mastectomy and a mediatic and endless divorce, would be refusing to eat due to the stress and anxiety she is experiencing in recent months, according to has unveiled the tabloid magazine NW.

The same media publishes that her six children are really concerned about the eating behavior that the famous actress is carrying out , and that is that she remembers the difficult moments she lived in June last year after a trip to Colombia. In the same information, they assure that Jolie wanted to hide her true state by showing herself in different acts and interviews.

The protagonist of ‘Maleficent’ has spent several years fighting judicially for the divorce with Brad Pitt and the custody of her children, combining this battle with her work as an actress and with her solidarity work.

In 2016 Jolie and Pitt announced their separation after becoming one of the most beloved and most popular couples in Hollywood . They had been together for more than a decade, and the news had a huge impact on the entire planet. Four years later, Angelina has wanted to talk about the reasons that led to her divorce and how she lived through that dramatic situation.

” I did not recognize what I had become, it was smaller, as insignificant. I was injured … In addition to all this I had some health problems,” she added. At all times, yes, her main priority has been the well-being of her children: “That undoubtedly prevails over everything. In the morning, I wake up mom. Today, tomorrow again and forever, because once you become parent you belong to other beings, you no longer belong completely, “he explained.