US Accuses Chinese Citizens of Stealing Covid-19 Vaccine Data

The United States Department of Justice has accused two Chinese citizens of hacking Defense contractor companies, COVID investigators, and other companies around the world.

In a court document released Tuesday, U.S. authorities say Chinese citizens Li Xiaoyu and Dong Jiazhi participated in a multi-year cyber-espionage campaign that involved the theft of weapon designs, drug information, software source code and plus.

The indictment alleges that hackers operated between 2014 and 2020 and, more recently, attempted to steal cancer research.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington has not yet responded to a message from the Reuters agency requesting comment.