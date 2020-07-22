Today’s famous birthday of Selena Gomez – July 22, 2020

Congratulations! The American singer and actress Selena Gomez turns 28 this July 22 and we recommend you celebrate with her new video “Past Life” with Trevor Daniel.

Selena has taken advantage of her free time from confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic quite well, making music and recording a video from a distance with her colleague Trevor Daniel under the name “Past Life”, which was released just a week ago and it already has more than 8.2 million views.

The former Disney star has been praised for the quality of this new production, since nearly 200 cameras were used that are part of a 3D scanner service or “Scan Truck” with which he achieved one of the most incredible effects for the video and that she herself boasted on social networks.

Check out how we shot the Past Life music video while still social distancing. This thing is called the Scan Truck. I stepped into it on my own and it scanned my face up close, which is why the music video looks so real! pic.twitter.com/QJxj1hthrQ — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 16, 2020

The mobile studio equipment that he rented is so professional that it is used to make movies, video games and commercials, which is why the video manages to surprise us so much, with the visual effects in which part of its physical features can be seen up close, merging beautiful mountainous landscapes full of flowers, waterfalls, rivers and seas.

This is how the music industry has had to innovate in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic around the world and Selena Gómez could not be left behind, respecting confinement and at the same time, devising and creating the magic that can be seen in her new video, without having to leave home.

What do you think about it?