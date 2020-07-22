NFL: There will be no preseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Editorial Half-time – United States / 07/21/2020 18:04:41

After this Monday the NFL offered the Players Association the cancellation of the preseason games 2020, this Tuesday, the media in the United States published that the offer was accepted and there will be no Football until the start of the campaign in September.

Initially, a few days ago there was talk of cutting the pre-season games from 4 to 2, however, due to the COVID-19 crisis that continues to hit much of the United States, the League has decided to cancel it from the definitive way.

Even without an official announcement from both sides, reports indicate that the players have already been notified of the decision, just days after reporting to their camps, where they had to arrive no later than Monday.

PLAYERS WITHOUT A LAST CHANCE.

One of the main points of denial to cancel the NFL preseason by the Players Association in previous weeks was that just these previous games represented in many cases, the last chance to stay on the rosters of some of the 32 teams of the league.

In recent years, about 31% of players who came to this stage of the year without a contract managed to convince coaches to join their franchises, which this year seems not to happen.