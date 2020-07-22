COVID-19: Trump said the situation “will get worse before it gets better” and asked the public to wear a mask

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, offered a press conference on Tuesday to provide an update on the state of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In his opening statement, the president indicated that the situation “is going to get worse before it improves” and suggested that the public wear face masks. “ We are asking everyone who cannot maintain social distance to wear one. Whether they like it or not, they have an effect. And we need everything (the support) that we can get, ”he said.

At one point, asked about the reason why he was not wearing the mask himself, he took one out of his pocket and assured that he does it when necessary: ​​“I have no problem using it. If I was in a group I would. If you were in an elevator, for example. I have no problem with masks. Anything that can be a potential help is a good thing, ”he said.

In this way, Trump consolidated his change of position regarding the use of masks. He had taken another step in that direction on Monday, posting an image of himself using one on his Twitter account, something that had happened for the first time a few days earlier at Walter Reed Hospital. Prior to this, the president had refused to use them personally and sometimes argued that using them was a sign of weakness.

In another passage from what his first conference of this nature represents since he discontinued them in late April, Trump highlighted the need for handwashing and urged the at-risk population to isolate themselves as much as possible. In turn, he “implored” young people to “avoid crowded bars and other gatherings other than outdoors.”

The president also referred to the progress made by different potential vaccines and indicated that steps have already been taken to immediately distribute the first vaccine that receives official approval to be supplied to the population.

“Our goal is not merely to manage the pandemic, but to end it. That is why getting the vaccine is our highest priority. Two candidates are beginning their finals this month and another four will do so in the coming weeks. We are mass-producing all the candidates to get them ready. We are also ready on the logistics plane, “ he said.

The United States is the country with the highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths globally. As of Tuesday afternoon (local time), the Johns Hopkins University balance indicates that there are more than 3.85 million positive cases and more than 141,000 deaths. Most of the new cases take place in southern and western states of the country, especially Florida, Texas, Arizona, and California.

Asked about the possibility that a vaccine developed in China – a country he has emphatically criticized for not containing the pandemic – is the first to get approval to distribute the vaccine, the President did not rule it out. “ We are ready to work with anyone who gives us a good result. We are very close to the vaccine, “he said.

However, in the morning the Justice Department accused two hackers of the Asian giant of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars in trade secrets from companies around the world and, more recently, of attacking companies that develop a vaccine for the new coronavirus.

The accused hackers were working with the Chinese Ministry of State Security, said John Demers, assistant attorney general for Homeland Security. In addition, they also targeted their cyberattacks against human rights activists in North America and Hong Kong.