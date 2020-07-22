COVID-19 infections in the United States exceed 3.89 million

Washington – The United States reached 3,891,893 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 141,845 deaths on Tuesday, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

This balance at 8:00 pm is 68,524 more infections than on Monday and 923 new deaths.

Despite the fact that Florida, Texas, and California are now the states that report the most daily infections, New York still remains the most affected in the United States by the pandemic with 408,181 confirmed cases and 32,520 deaths. In New York City alone, 23,424 people have died.

New York is followed by the number of deaths, neighboring New Jersey with 15,737, Massachusetts with 8,450 and California with 7,816. Other states with a high death toll are Illinois with 7,517, Pennsylvania with 7,051, Michigan with 6,381, Florida with 5,206 or Connecticut with 4,406.

In terms of infections, California is the second state -only behind New York- with 404,848 cases, Florida the third with 369,834, and Texas the fourth with 349,812.

The provisional balance of deaths – 141,845 – has already far exceeded the lowest level of the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths from the pandemic.

US President Donald Trump lowered those estimates and was confident that the final figure would rather be between 50,000 and 60,000 dead, although he later predicted up to 110,000 dead, a number that has also been exceeded.

For its part, the Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, in whose models of prediction of the evolution of the pandemic the White House often sets, calculates that the United States will arrive in October with some 200,000 dead and that for the presidential elections of November 3 could touch 225,000.