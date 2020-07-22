Covid-19 cases in California exceed 400 thousand

California became the second entity in the United States, after New York, to report more than 400,000 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The most populous state in the United States has had a total of 400,166 cases of Covid-19, putting it on the verge of surpassing New York, the original epicenter of the country’s outbreak, by a number of infections since the coronavirus was first detected in January.

If California were a country, it would rank fifth in the world for total Covid-19 cases, behind only the United States, Brazil, India, and Russia. New York currently has more than 412,800 total cases and is adding an average of 700 new cases a day in July, while California is increasing an average of 8,300 daily.

Since cutting cases, New York State has had the virus under control and on Monday reported the fewest hospitalizations in four months.

Last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom reversed some of his state reopening plans by announcing the closure of some venues that draw crowds like bars, restaurants, movie theaters, zoos, and museums. It also ordered the closure of gyms, churches and hair salons in the 30 most-affected counties.

Newsom also released a controversial framework last Friday to reopen schools, amid intense debate across the United States about whether it is safe to send children and teachers back to classrooms amid a pandemic.

More than 141,000 Americans have died from Covid-19 – nearly a quarter of the world total – and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has predicted that the death toll could hit 157,000 by August 8…