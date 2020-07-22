Coronavirus in the USA: Vermont is the first state without deaths from COVID-19 in the last 30 days

The coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in the American Union and as the days go by, everything seems to indicate that the situation is far from improving, as the nation has been showing a significant rebound in cases in the last month, which has raised the figure to a total of three million 841 thousand 430 cases of COVID-19 since the first infection occurred.

However, it is not all bad news in the country of stars and stripes, as Vermont became the first state not to have a single death attributed to the virus originated in Wuhan, China, in the last 30 days; This was reported by Mark Levine, the state’s health commissioner.

“We like to think this is because the citizens of Vermont are really doing what we advise them to do. On any given day in Vermont, we could have two people in the hospital with Covid-19,” Levine said at the time of disclosure. the already mentioned brand. It should be mentioned that, since the pandemic began, Vermont has reported a fairly low number of deaths, since the average mortality is nine deaths per 100,000 citizens.

Florida, the epicenter of the epidemic in the USA

In recent weeks, the American Union has presented an average of 60,000 new cases of coronaviruses per day, most of them from Florida, a state classified by experts as the new epicenter of the pandemic in the land of Uncle Sam, since only so far today – July 21 – the state has reported 9,440 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state figure to 369,834 total infections.

And although Vermont represents a small hope for Americans, the truth is that everything seems to indicate that the situation is far from improving, according to the renowned epidemiologist and health adviser of the White House, Dr. Anthony Fauci, if not Following the appropriate prevention measures, the United States could present up to 100,000 new cases per day.