Who looks better the shorts, Selena Gomez or Kylie Jenner?

Selena Gomez falls in love with millions of women who applaud each outfit in their different public appearances. Her style is copied by many women who want to look simple, but elegant.

Selena Gomez’s rivalry with younger sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner date back to the past, approximately five years when after being friends, attending the same parties and traveling together, they became rivals and all because of betrayal.

Fans of the singer, through a Twitter thread, accuse the famous model sister of betraying the artist in 2015, when they traveled to Dubai with Gigi Hadid. Everything indicates that he planned the trip so that Justin Bieber could see himself alone with who would finally be his wife, Hailey Baldwin, a couple of years later, the América Noticias portal details.

Selena Gomez knows how to wear denim shorts

And in terms of style and taste in fashion, the differences are extremely opposite between Selena the clan of sisters. The Kardashians bet on tight clothes, leathers, super necklines. While Selena Gomez is a girl version that at 27 years old imposes a romantic trend in each of her outfits.

And in a post from a Selena (-selenax_) fan account, the question they ask is who best wears denim shorts, Selena Gomez, or the Kardashians? Through a sequence of photographs with the 5 sisters who are members of the reality show, they compare it with Selena’s styles of combining this garment.

Always elegant, the queen of pop used high boots, low sneakers, tennis ankle boots to wear different outfits with body and top that she chose to wear the shorts on a summer afternoon. And the Kardashians in their own way were also loaded with style with this casual outfit.

Although if she uses necklines in her dresses with those that appear on the red carpets, the former Disney girl is usually more demure, but always with an elegance with which she makes herself look very sensual and confirms this in her choice of outfits.

And this secret has led her to be one of the most desired singers in the world, not only for her talent but for her beauty and the way she knows how to wear each outfit for every occasion.