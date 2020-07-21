USA Covid-19: Coronavirus United States today July 21: record cases in Florida, Texas, Arizona and California

How many cases of coronavirus in the United States are there on July 21, 2020? In MARCA Claro we give you the latest news live, the number of infections and unfortunately the numbers of people who have died from Covid-19, a disease that already exceeds 3.5 million in the American Union, the country with more cases in the world ahead of Brazil, India or Russia.

In addition, to this quarantine in the USA is added the concern over the protests due to the deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks ; expressions of support against racism and police brutality continue to grow in the country and around the world, and here we will tell what happens in each state.

In USA:

3,830,010 infected 140,534 dead 1,160,087 recovered

In the world:

14,703,293 infected 609,887 dead 8,290,431 recovered

The Covid-19 coronavirus has registered 199,400 new cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the balance to more than 14.7 million infected people and more than 609,000 fatalities, according to data published Tuesday by Johns Hopkins University. The United States, Brazil, and India are the most affected countries.

Two Brazilian ministers have also tested positive for coronavirus, which means that four Bolsonaro government officials have contracted the disease. These are the Brazilian Minister of Citizen, Onyx Lorenzoni, and the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, who took over the portfolio four days ago.

Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Philippines has called on the Police to arrest all citizens who fail to comply with the obligation to wear a mask in public places, according to the newspaper The Philippine Star. “I have no regrets about arresting people who do not wear a mask. It seems trivial but in times of a pandemic, it can be a serious crime. You are transmitting the virus and are carriers, ” said the Philippine president.

The leaders of the European Union have closed a historic deal with $ 390 billion in direct transfers to member countries after more than four days of negotiations. The final package, of 750,000 million euros, modifies the balance between credits and subsidies, increases compensation to the north, and reinforces conditionality to ensure major reforms. Read the news.

The Chinese National Health Commission has reported 11 new cases of Covid-19 detected on Monday, three of them from abroad and 8 locally, all of them in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang. The provincial capital Urumqi has put in place containment measures and is conducting a massive analysis campaign to contain the outbreak.

The Cuban Ministry of Health has confirmed that no new case of coronavirus has been found in the last 24 hours for the first time since it diagnosed its first three infections in March, thus maintaining its balance at 2,446 positives.

The French Ministry of Health has warned that the circulation of the coronavirus in the country “is increasing” and has reported that 207 COVID-19 outbreaks are active in the country.

British health authorities have reported 580 new cases of coronavirus in a single day, bringing the global count to 295,372 infected. Furthermore, the 11 new deaths total 45,312 fatalities due to the disease in the United Kingdom.

South Africa’s Minister of Energy and Minerals, Gwede Mantashe, has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus and after voluntarily quarantining his home. “Minister Mantashe has been admitted to a hospital on the advice of his family doctor to receive better medical care and to be under supervision,” said the South African Presidency.

British scientists analyzing data from a coronavirus symptom- tracking application have discovered that there are six different types of the disease, each of which is distinguished by a group of symptoms. A team from King’s College London found that all six types also correlate with levels of severity of the infection and the likelihood that a patient will need help breathing, such as oxygen or ventilator treatment if they are hospitalized.

All NBA players who arrived in Orlando earlier this month have tested negative for Covid-19 in the last test they were subjected to, as reported by the NBA itself and the National Association of Basketball Players on Monday. 346 players have been tested for coronavirus on campus.

Brazil has registered in the last 24 hours 632 new deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 80,120. The number of confirmed cases rises to 2,118,646, according to a report by the Ministry of Health.

The Spanish Health Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Center has warned that the detection of cases has tripled in recent days. In figures, Spain has gone from an average of about 300 infections three weeks ago, to an average of 1,200 registered during the past week.

The President of the United States, who was reluctant to wear the mask, now boasts of wearing it. “There is no one more patriotic than me,” Trump writes in a tweet that has sparked debate. Especially since a few days earlier I had questioned its effectiveness in an interview.