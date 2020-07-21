USA Covid-19: Coronavirus United States today July 21: record cases in Florida, Texas, Arizona and California

USA Covid-19 last hour: all infections and death toll in the American Union
How many cases of coronavirus in the United States are there on July 21, 2020? In MARCA Claro we give you the latest news live, the number of infections and unfortunately the numbers of people who have died from Covid-19, a disease that already exceeds 3.5 million in the American Union, the country with more cases in the world ahead of Brazil, India or Russia.
In addition, to this quarantine in the USA is added the concern over the protests due to the deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks ; expressions of support against racism and police brutality continue to grow in the country and around the world, and here we will tell what happens in each state.
In USA:
- 3,830,010 infected
- 140,534 dead
- 1,160,087 recovered
In the world:
- 14,703,293 infected
- 609,887 dead
- 8,290,431 recovered
The Covid-19 coronavirus has registered 199,400 new cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the balance to more than 14.7 million infected people and more than 609,000 fatalities, according to data published Tuesday by Johns Hopkins University. The United States, Brazil, and India are the most affected countries.
Two Brazilian ministers have also tested positive for coronavirus, which means that four Bolsonaro government officials have contracted the disease. These are the Brazilian Minister of Citizen, Onyx Lorenzoni, and the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, who took over the portfolio four days ago.
Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Philippines has called on the Police to arrest all citizens who fail to comply with the obligation to wear a mask in public places, according to the newspaper The Philippine Star. “I have no regrets about arresting people who do not wear a mask. It seems trivial but in times of a pandemic, it can be a serious crime. You are transmitting the virus and are carriers, ” said the Philippine president.
The leaders of the European Union have closed a historic deal with $ 390 billion in direct transfers to member countries after more than four days of negotiations. The final package, of 750,000 million euros, modifies the balance between credits and subsidies, increases compensation to the north, and reinforces conditionality to ensure major reforms. Read the news.
The Chinese National Health Commission has reported 11 new cases of Covid-19 detected on Monday, three of them from abroad and 8 locally, all of them in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang. The provincial capital Urumqi has put in place containment measures and is conducting a massive analysis campaign to contain the outbreak.
The Cuban Ministry of Health has confirmed that no new case of coronavirus has been found in the last 24 hours for the first time since it diagnosed its first three infections in March, thus maintaining its balance at 2,446 positives.
The French Ministry of Health has warned that the circulation of the coronavirus in the country “is increasing” and has reported that 207 COVID-19 outbreaks are active in the country.
British health authorities have reported 580 new cases of coronavirus in a single day, bringing the global count to 295,372 infected. Furthermore, the 11 new deaths total 45,312 fatalities due to the disease in the United Kingdom.
South Africa’s Minister of Energy and Minerals, Gwede Mantashe, has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus and after voluntarily quarantining his home. “Minister Mantashe has been admitted to a hospital on the advice of his family doctor to receive better medical care and to be under supervision,” said the South African Presidency.
British scientists analyzing data from a coronavirus symptom- tracking application have discovered that there are six different types of the disease, each of which is distinguished by a group of symptoms. A team from King’s College London found that all six types also correlate with levels of severity of the infection and the likelihood that a patient will need help breathing, such as oxygen or ventilator treatment if they are hospitalized.
All NBA players who arrived in Orlando earlier this month have tested negative for Covid-19 in the last test they were subjected to, as reported by the NBA itself and the National Association of Basketball Players on Monday. 346 players have been tested for coronavirus on campus.
Brazil has registered in the last 24 hours 632 new deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 80,120. The number of confirmed cases rises to 2,118,646, according to a report by the Ministry of Health.
The Spanish Health Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Center has warned that the detection of cases has tripled in recent days. In figures, Spain has gone from an average of about 300 infections three weeks ago, to an average of 1,200 registered during the past week.
The President of the United States, who was reluctant to wear the mask, now boasts of wearing it. “There is no one more patriotic than me,” Trump writes in a tweet that has sparked debate. Especially since a few days earlier I had questioned its effectiveness in an interview.
- New York: 407326 cases | 32506 deaths
- California: 397,879 cases | 7770 deaths
- Florida: 360,394 cases | 5072 deaths
- Texas: 343,783 cases | 4106 deaths
- New Jersey: 176963 cases | 15715 deaths
- Illinois: 163,922 cases | 7494 deaths
- Arizona: 145,582 cases | 2784 deaths
- Georgia: 145,582 cases | 3177 deaths
- Massachusetts: 113,789 cases | 8433 deaths
- Pennsylvania: 101738 cases | 7018 deaths
- North Carolina: 101231 cases | 1677 deaths
- Louisiana: 94892 cases | 3462 deaths
- Michigan: 82,395 cases | 6373 deaths
- Tennessee: 79754 cases | 847 deaths
- Maryland: 78,685 cases | 3382 deaths
- Virginia: 78375 cases | 2031 deaths
- Ohio: 76375 cases | 3189 deaths
- South Carolina: 71445 cases | 1164 deaths
- Alabama: 67011 cases | 1287 deaths
- Indiana: 56,571 cases | 2822 deaths
- Connecticut: 47893 cases | 4396 deaths
- Washington: 46,946 cases | 1447 deaths
- Minnesota: 46,204 cases | 1355 deaths
- Mississippi: 42638 cases | 1355 deaths
- Wisconsin: 42315 cases | 844 deaths
- Colorado: 40124 cases | 1752 deaths
- Iowa: 38907 cases | 793 deaths
- Nevada: 35,765 cases | 647 deaths
- Utah: 34117 cases | 243 deaths
- Missouri: 33645 cases | 1136 deaths
- Arkansas: 33228 cases | 357 deaths
- Oklahoma: 25266 cases | 451 deaths
- Kentucky: 23,161 cases | 670 deaths
- Nebraska: 22583 cases | 301 deaths
- Kansas: 22063 cases | 309 deaths
- Rhode Island: 17793 cases | 990 deaths
- New Mexico: 16971 cases | 571 deaths
- Idaho: 14874 cases | 119 deaths
- Oregon: 14,579 cases | 260 deaths
- Delaware: 13519 cases | 523 deaths
- Puerto Rico: 12461 cases | 180 deaths
- District of Columbia: 11261 cases | 578 deaths
- South Dakota: 7906 cases | 118 deaths
- New Hampshire: 6203 cases | 398 deaths
- North Dakota: 5019 cases | 92 deaths
- West Virginia: 4990 cases | 100 deaths
- Maine: 3711 cases | 117 deaths
- Montana: 2533 cases | 37 deaths
- Wyoming: 2,126 cases | 25 deaths
- Alaska: 1875 cases | 18 deaths
- Hawaii: 1,381 cases | 24 deaths
- Vermont: 1,350 cases | 56 deaths