The great news that fans of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio were waiting for

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are two of the most important people in the American film industry, even worldwide; together they have a lot of fans who will give anything to have something of them.

Apparently the dream of many could be fulfilled, since the cars used by Brad and Leo in “once in … Hollywood” will soon be auctioned off to the highest bidder .

“Prop Store” is the promoter of the event in which copies that shone with Pitt and DiCaprio in the Quentin Tarantino film will be available, and will be dated on August 26 and 27.

The auction will be held in Los Angeles and London, and those interested in purchasing Brad’s Cadillac and Leo’s Volkswagen will be able to do so from their homes. Bets can be made electronically.

The pastel yellow Cadillac Coupe de Ville used by Pitt will have an estimated value between $45,000 and $55,000, while the Volkswagen Karmann Ghia of the character of the protagonist of “Titanic” will be valued between $20,000 and $30,000.

The wonders that accompanied Leo and Brad will not be the only things that will be at the auction. The costumes Jennifer Lawrence wore in “The Hunger Games” movies will also be available, as will an Alfred Hitchcock camera.

Another big news around Angelina Jolie’s ex is the one that reveals what kind of relationship she has with her older son, Maddox. A source close to them confessed to “Us Weekly” that “that relationship is still non-existent.”

In the same way, the informant assured that the film producer does not have any type of approach with Pax either, which means that he could have lost the father and son bond with his two older challenges.