Sophie Turner shows the progress of her pregnancy in relaxed outfits

Just weeks after giving birth to her first child, Sophie Turner showed off her baby bump growth by sporting a comfortable and casual black outfit during a walk in Los Angeles alongside her inseparable husband, Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones star, who throughout her pregnancy has been active with regular walks, was caught this Tuesday, July 14, wearing a tight black blouse and tight leggings in the same color that stylized her very pregnant silhouette.

Likewise, the actress remained very informal, completing the look with a pair of flip-flops, her long blonde hair pulled back in a high tail, and a gray fabric face mask, complying with the preventive measure against the coronavirus that is mandatory in California.

Sophie, who combined her total black outfit with a gold luxury watch and sunglasses, was portrayed as she walked through her neighborhood with one of her hands pressing the small of her back, apparently suffering from some type of discomfort in that area.

However, despite the apparent discomfort that the 24-year-old interpreter exhibited outdoors, she looked very healthy while showing the progress of her pregnancy with her relaxed fashion gamble.

On the other hand, the 30-year-old singer also dressed casually in a navy blue t-shirt a few larger sizes, a pair of light blue shorts, and gray tennis shoes. In addition, he wore a matching mask and sunglasses for the short trip.

The maternity look

During her pregnancy, Sophie Turner has opted to create maternity look very suitable for changes in her body. In fact, babydoll dresses, leggings, and sweatshirts have been his recurring garments to live the sweet wait in the midst of contingency.

An example of this was given last Sunday, July 13, when she again revealed how big her belly is, coming out beautiful in a white babydoll mini dress with short and bulky sleeves, from the Urban Outfitters brand, to have lunch outside the house with her husband…

According to the account @styleofsophieturner, the beauty also wore an enviable white bag with black polka dots from Kenzo and, of course, a star-printed mask from MasQd. Finally, she opted for white strappy sandals and Le Specs signature glasses for her date.

Likewise, on July 6, the paparazzi photographed her dressed in another loose dress for a picnic with her parents and her husband.

According to the same user on Instagram, on that occasion, the model was with thin straps and a pale pink color from Honorine, which the artist completed with a white T-shirt underneath, glasses from Le Specs, black sandals with synthetic hair from the Carvela brand and the inevitable mask.

In recent days, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the young woman “can’t wait” to be a mom.

“Joe and Sophie are excited to be new parents and have been enjoying the process of preparing for their baby. Sophie and Joe have been trying to stay active by walking and hiking,” said the informant.