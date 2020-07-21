Shakira lights nets with sand covered PHOTO while posing in a bikini

Shakira is considered one of the most famous Spanish music singers of recent times, this because the famous one stands out in various fields on and off stage.

It is no secret to anyone that the Colombian has achieved international fame, not only for her incomparable voice but also due to her outstanding beauty and friendliness.

In addition, the famous wife of Gerard Piqu is easily recognized because during his career he has distinguished himself by moving his hips in an exceptional way, which has become a personal hallmark for Shakira.

Bikini and sand

Under this panorama, the admirers of the Colombian have revived one of her best photographs on social networks, the same one where the famous one can be seen in a tiny white bikini.

However, what really surprised me about this postcard was that in it, Shakira was covered in sand, in addition to making it clear that the famous one has always had a careful figure.

With this postcard, they remember that Shakira is and will continue to be one of the most sensual Spanish singers in history.