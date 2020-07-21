Shakira donates this incredible outfit and nobody can believe her good gesture

In addition to her incredible talent, Shakira has other passions related to humanitarian engagement: she uses her influence and platform to do her bit against injustice, and she lets the world know whenever she can.

After her flattered performance at halftime of the Super Bowl, viewers only spoke of the amazing artistic performance of the Barranquilla and how spectacular the outfit she was wearing looked.

Piqué’s wife, taking advantage of her fans’ interest in her clothing, decided to carry out the noblest action of all: donate it to charity and help more than one organism with the proceeds.

The interpreter of “The Sun Rises” communicated it yesterday with a post on his Instagram account, in which he commented that he had joined the organization ?? All In Challenge ?? to contribute to the fight against food insecurity.

And best of all, the winner will not only take the beautiful gold jacket that the artist wore at the sporting event but will also be personally delivered by Shakira herself at a concert.

As expected, the publication was filled with supportive reactions from fans of the star, who turned to comment on how grateful they were to her for having had such an altruistic gesture.

It is not the first time that the Colombian singer has carried out a solitary action since she is the creator of ?? Pies Descalzos ??, a foundation that is responsible for promoting public education in her country and is dedicated to building schools.

Whenever you have the chance, the voice of ?? Blackmail ?? She uses her social networks to show the progress of the schools that were created thanks to her organization and she dedicates posts to celebrate their anniversaries.