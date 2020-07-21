Selena Gomez has decided to share a secret of this song

Selena Gomez has just released the official video clip of her new collaboration ‘Past Life’ with Trevor Daniel . A song that reached 5 million views in just 24 hours, and that took the American artist to the top again.

The singer had been away from social networks for a while, and shared only a few facts that have been lived lately, for which it was worth it to raise her voice. Among them, the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, with which it has been very aware.

However, after the success of the song, Selena Gomez has returned to social networks, to thank her fans who are so unconditional and have been by her side for so many years, taking all her songs to number one. For this reason, she has revealed a curious mystery from the recording of the video clip for the song ‘Past Life’.

Check out how we shot the Past Life music video while still social distancing. This thing is called the Scan Truck. I stepped into it on my own and it scanned my face up close, which is why the music video looks so real! pic.twitter.com/QJxj1hthrQ — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 16, 2020

“Watch how we recorded the music video for ‘Past Life’ without leaving the social isolation. This thing is called a Scan Truck. I went in on my own and scanned my face closely, that’s why the music video looks so real! Sometimes technology and art are the perfect combinations, “wrote the artist on her Twitter account.

In the video, you can see how Selena Gomez is inside a white room that has cameras hanging everywhere. Some cameras present both on the wall and on the ceiling, this has made the video clip of ‘Past Life’ so realistic, and now her fans will see it differently.