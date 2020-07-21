Nicki Minaj announces that she is pregnant



First came love, then marriage, and soon Nicki Minaj will come with a baby carriage.

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Jul 20, 2020 at 7:43am PDT

The rapper announced Monday through her official social media accounts that she and her husband, Kenneth Petty, are expecting a child.

Minaj posted a photo of her in a two-piece suit and a prominent pregnant belly.

Under the photo, you can read #Embarazada (#Preggers).

The artist surprised her followers in October when she made a post about her marriage to Petty, an old friend of hers.

“Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10 • 21 • 19,” read the caption below the post, in which she apparently shared her new legal name and the date she made the bond with her boyfriend official.

Last month, she spoke to People magazine about how much she likes married life.

“When you have someone who feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world,” said Minaj.

This will be Minaj’s first child.