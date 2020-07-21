Kylie Jenner gave FIVE luxury bags to Stormi Webster

We knew that Kylie Jenner pampered Stormi a lot, but to the point of giving her FOUR Prada bags just for the sake of it? We do not give credit.

Stormi Webster, the daughter of Kylie Jenner, already has her own Instagram account.

Stormi Webster is only two years old, but she has already become a ‘mini influencer’. This does not surprise us considering that her mother is Kylie Jenner, her father Travis Scott (one of the most listened to rappers in the world), and her aunts the Kardashian clan. Come on, her life is far from the one that any of us had at her age, starting with her birthday parties. As if this were not enough, we must add that she has incredible looks, her mother gave her a very expensive diamond last Christmas and she has an enviable collection of luxury handbags. Among them, a mini ‘Speedy’ by Louis Vuitton, the ‘Kelly’ by Hermès, a Jacquemus, and a Chanel. Well, apparently it was not enough, because his mother has given him several more models. We never thought that we could envy the life of such a little girl, but look.

Kylie Jenner is an absolute fan of designer handbags and in fact, she has a dressing room dedicated just to this accessory. Well seen, Stormi is going the same way, and he already has four (yes, four) more bags to brag about.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Kylie Jenner gave Stormi FOUR Prada bags

These are the Prada bags her mother has given her without it being any special occasion or anything like that. Since they did not decide on any, Kylie chose to buy them in different shades: pink, green, black, and orange. “I had to buy her all the Prada bags to go to play with Mom,” Kylie said in her ‘stories’. Stormi is undoubtedly a lucky girl (and very spoiled).

Is it all to ‘compete’ for Cardi B’s daughter? Recently Kulture has received a very special gift (and totally unnecessary, to tell the truth) from her father, a Birkin bag valued at 8,000 euros.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.