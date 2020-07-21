Irina Shayk shows her breasts in transparencies without leaving anything to the imagination

Irina Shayk turned to her official Instagram account to share an image of her, from a photoshoot, in which she comes out posing with a transparent bra.

SEE THE PHOTO TRANSPARENT BRA

This is the design of an Italian brand of lingerie that leaves nothing to the imagination. Despite the rules, Instagram did not censor the image, and it is that, although his breasts are revealed in their entirety, the truth is that he still has a cloth on.

The image was published a few days ago but has caused controversy because it shows almost everything.

The publication has more than half a million likes and around 2700 comments where followers flatter her beauty and figure.