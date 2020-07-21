Everything you need to know about Adele’s Sirtfood diet

Since her new and splendid figure came to light, there are many people who want to know the diet Adele has done to lose weight. Sirtfood is the type of food that has brought the star , but it has a great secret.

This apparently is the diet of celebrities and is that he was born in London and personalities such as Pippa Middleton and the pop star , are some of those who add to eating healthier without depriving themselves of a taste.

When she reached fame, Adele wore several more pounds.

This type of diet, to which the singer has adapted without a problem, is made up of 20 foods, which even much of them, are considered superfoods due to their high percentage of protein and fiber.

Olive oil, capers, red berries, coffee, chocolate or red wine are just some of the ingredients that are part of this nutritional plan. Yes, you read correctly: wine and chocolate.

Adele has gone through three phases. In the first stage you have consumed, for 3 days, about 1000 kcal per day, in which you have to take it 3 times a day. Where he drank a smoothie made from green vegetables like kale, green apple, lemon juice and matcha tea.

The second part consists of consuming 1500 kcal per day, for a week, where you can have two shakes. And the third phase, or also called maintenance, lasts for 14 days and there is no limit on calorie intake.

The singer has received millions of compliments for her new figure.

As in any health plan, the singer has accompanied her diet with a rigorous exercise routine. She has been seen going to a famous London gym, where personalities like Daniel Craig usually train.

If this star of the musical world has been able to set a goal and achieve it, you can also do it, you just need to change certain habits to incorporate new and even more delicious ones. Also, with this diet you are not losing much, at least you do not have to give up chocolate!