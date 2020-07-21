Covid-19 “imported” case is from the United States and was self-insulated upon arrival for testing

The positive case that has been registered on the island after 25 days free of Covid-19 is from the United States, one of the countries most affected by the pandemic. This is a natural person from La Palma who lives in the North American country and who, upon arriving at the island, isolated himself and asked to be tested, as reported by the manager of Health Services of La Palma, Mercedes Coello. “We are awaiting the Elisa test. What used to be done with a quick test, now is done with a blood test and if it has a positive IgG, it means that it is a resolved disease even though it has a positive PCR, therefore it would cease to be an active case, “he indicated. . This analysis will be done today to the infected person.

This asymptomatic person arrived in La Palma approximately three days ago accompanied by a direct family member who “is negative and has not had contact with the rest of his family because he wanted to be sure that he did not have the virus. She isolated herself because she came from a high incidence area, and called to take the test, “explained Coello, who indicated that” this is what many people coming are doing; He asks that they do the test and until they don’t have the negative they don’t get together with the family. ”

The manager of Sanitary Services pointed out that the appearance of new positives was to be expected “especially due to the sharing of the population’s unequivocal”, which is not the case with this specific person who acted correctly. “By chance we have detected this case, but this does not mean that there are no people who are arriving, who do not request the PCR test and who are circulating asymptomatic with a positive, and with the behaviors that are being seen, sooner rather than later we will have a regrowth ”, he warned.

Call

Mercedes Coello considered that the logical thing is that people who come from places where there are outbreaks and “given that there are asymptomatic carriers (this person was asymptomatic) should contact their health center to perform a PCR.”

Four extraction points

On the island, there are four PCR extraction points: Tijarafe, Tazacorte, Santa Cruz de La Palma in the old Hospital de las Nieves, and in San Andrés y Sauces. These four points are attended by a doctor and a nurse from 8 to 3, in the morning, and from 3 to 10, in the afternoon, every day of the week.

In La Palma they are doing an average of 50-60 PRC every day to detect the virus that has not gone away, because, recognized Mercedes Coello, “it is also true that we are doing PCR on everyone who enters the hospital after having the machine here because the idea is that not a single asymptomatic carrier patient enters ”.

He also indicated that the health and non-health personnel dependent on the Canarian Health Service, SCS, when they are more than 10 days away or on leave, and are incorporated, also undergo a prior PCR to prevent asymptomatic people from entering hospitals they may have acquired it on other sites. It is the only way to shield the sanitary system, assured the island’s Sanitary Services manager.