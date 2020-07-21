Coronavirus news July 21, minute by minute: Brazil exceeds 2 million cases and Colombia 200,000

After five days of intense discussions, the leaders of the European Union agreed to a historic agreement of 750,000 million euros (US $ 858,000 million) to finance the recovery of the block after the coronavirus crisis.

In announcing the agreement on social media, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, simply said: “Agreement!”

French President Emmanuel Macron said this was a “historic day for Europe”.

The package, which will be used to help countries most affected by the virus, comes along with an agreement on the EU’s general budget: 1.82 trillion euros, an unprecedented figure (US $ 2.1 trillion).

Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said the European Union “has never before decided to invest so ambitiously in the future.”