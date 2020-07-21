Coronavirus in Brazil: two ministers of the Jair Bolsonaro government test positive for covid-19 in one day

Two Brazilian ministers tested positive for the coronavirus in one day, following in the footsteps of President Jair Bolsonaro and three other high-ranking government officials.

Brazilian Citizenship Minister Onyx Lorenzoni announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 a few hours before Milton Ribeiro, the minister of Education, revealed that he was also infected.

In a series of tweets, Lorenzoni wrote that he was tested after he started showing symptoms last Friday. He said he had started the treatment called the “COVID kit,” a cocktail of drugs promoted by some doctors who support Bolsonaro’s claim that it is an effective treatment in the early stages of the new coronavirus.

Statistically, Bolsonaro would leave COVID-19, says expert 3:43“I have been following the azithromycin, ivermectin, and chloroquine protocol since Friday and I am already feeling the positive effects,” Lorenzoni wrote on his Twitter account.

The Brazilian Society for Infectious Diseases (OSE), in a report published on Friday, urged medical professionals to stop using hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus, because it has been shown to be ineffective and can cause collateral damage.

A week earlier, Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency, ANVISA, which regulates pharmaceuticals, released a statement saying there is no conclusive evidence that ivermectin is effective as a treatment against COVID-19.

The other minister, Ribeiro, tweeted on Monday: “I just received a positive result from COVID-19 this morning. I am already medicated and will work remotely, ”but he did not specify what medication he is taking. He is working from a hotel in the capital Brasilia, the minister’s press office told CNN Brazil.

Brazil has registered more than two million cases and almost 80,000 deaths, more than any other country except the United States, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Several Bolsonaro ministers give negative to COVID-19 0:52Bolsonaro himself tested positive on July 7 after months of minimizing the virus. On Sunday afternoon, he took a walk in the gardens of his presidential palace and greeted a crowd of supporters, live video broadcasts showed on his Facebook page.

Although the President wore a mask, several aides flanked him closely and did not appear to maintain a significant social distance from him. The president repeatedly lowered his mask as he spoke, even when attendees were nearby.

The assembled supporters prayed for the president and sang the national anthem as a Brazilian flag was lowered, repeating scenes seen on Saturday when he made a similar appearance.

In March, after returning from a trip to the United States for meetings between Bolsonaro and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, the Brazilian Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, and the Minister of Institutional Security, General Augusto Heleno, gave positive for coronavirus, along with Bolsonaro’s communication secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, and 15 other members of the Brazilian delegation.

After Bolsonaro tested positive for COVID-19, several of his close ministers were evaluated in the following days. None tested positive at the time.

Taylor Barnes, Emma Reynolds, and Juliana Arini contributed to this report.