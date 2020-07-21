And Jennifer Lawrence? The unexpected actress who was about to play Katniss Everdeen in ‘The Hunger Games’

Naya Rivera has recently died from a tragic accident while taking a boat trip with her four-year-old son, and many are remembering her and saying goodbye to her these days through social networks.

One of them has been Scott Derrickson, who was very close to directing the ‘ The Hunger Games ‘ franchise, based on the Suzanne Collins books. As he published on Twitter, while reading the novels he always imagined the character of Katniss, a “thin young woman with black hair and olive skin” like Naya Rivera.

However the saga finally had Gary Ross as director of the first film and Francis Lawrence in the remaining three, so we could not see the ‘Glee’ actress on the big screen.

The chosen one to star in the feature films was finally Jennifer Lawrence, who thanks to them achieved international recognition. Not long after, she won the Best Actress Oscar for ‘The Good Side of Things’, which she starred opposite Bradly Cooper.

We couldn’t see Naya playing the warrior Katniss, but there is no doubt that she demonstrated her acting and artistic abilities with her role as Santana López in ‘Glee’.