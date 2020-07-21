Amber Heard assures that Johnny Depp threatened to kill her “many times”

American actress Amber Heard (33 years) said Monday that Johnny Depp (57) threatened to kill her “many times” during their relationship, declaring in court that settles defamation lawsuit that brought actor against the tabloid The Sun.

Depp demands compensation from the newspaper for a 2018 article in which he was accused of hitting his ex-wife, something the actor denies, although he admits that at the time the text refers to he had problems with alcohol.

After ten days of trial, Heard took the stand to answer questions about the 1 4 allegations of sexist violence allegedly occurred between early 2013 and May 2016, on which The Sun bases its defense.

In a court statement, the actress accused Depp of “extremely controlling and intimidating” behavior and of subjecting her to verbal and physical abuse, including yelling, name calling, threats, punches, slaps, blows to the head and suffocation.

The American alleged that Depp was “very good at manipulating people” and that he used to blame his actions on a “third party” created by himself that he used to refer to as “the monster”.

“Some incidents were so serious that I was afraid that he was going to kill me, either intentionally or simply losing control and going too far,” Heard said.

“He had a violent and dark way of speaking: the way he spoke of our relationship was ‘alive or dead’ and he told me that death was the only way to get out of the relationship,” said the actress.

According to Heard, the actor “lives in a state of armed victimization”, without anyone making “direct or honest” comments.

“It is very rare to see someone – professionals, doctors, lawyers, film executives – say no. I tried and it did not go well,” he continued.

The actress also denied being a “habitual drug user” and dismissed as “absurd” accusations that she married Depp for money or to advance her career.

She also said she was confident that she could “repair Johnny” and that she maintained their relationship in the hope that Depp could be “cleaned up” and also because of the “responsibility” she felt in assuring the actor’s team that she was his motivation to change. .

Depp, who last Monday concluded a five-day statement, assured in her testimony that “the abuser of the relationship” was really her, whom she also accused of wanting to build a “dossier” about her relationship in order to get a ” insurance policy ”and be able to align with the MeToo movement.

Former and current employees of both, doctors, family, and friends have testified since July 7 in the trial, which will foreseeably end on Monday 27, although the date of the ruling has yet to be determined.

Depp and the actress met during the filming of the movie Los Diarios del Ron in 2011, they married in February 2015 in Los Angeles (USA) and 15 months later they divorced amid controversy.