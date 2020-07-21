Adele fans think she is dating Skepta and have their reasons

Everything seems to indicate that Adele has already overcome her divorce and may be ready to start a new relationship. His fans have proof that he’s flirting with rapper Skepta via Instagram.

Over the weekend, the singer felt nostalgic because due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Glastonbury music festival was canceled and she recalled her 2016 performance from the comfort of her living room.

She shared on Instagram an album in which she appears wearing the custom-made dress signed by Givenchy that she wore back then and unlike that time, this time she looked very loose due to the more than 22 kilos she has lost in the last months. In the other image, he appears in his pajamas and squats in front of his television. In the caption of the publication, he wrote: “5 ciders in”.

A few minutes after publishing it, the rapper commented: “You finally have your Instagram password, haha. ” To which Adele replied with a winking emoji and a red heart. As expected, her fans speculated that there was more than just some friendship between them.

“I’m here to see them” and “Skepta I have a question, do you take the photo?” Are read in the comments of his fans.

So far, neither Adele nor Skepta have given statements about the alleged rumors, but they have always spoken about the incredible relationship of appreciation that exists between them.

“Adele sends me messages all the time and keeps me up to date. He is writing to tell me how things are going, ”Skepta said in an interview in 2016. That same year, Adele shared an image of him on Twitter and in the description written, “ Tottenham Boy, ” along with a red-hearted emoji.

Could it be that more than friendship is finally emerging between them?