Victoria Beckham will compete with Kylie Jenner for cosmetics

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham debuts new Kardashian-style brand

Tremble ‘Goop’, the controversial health and beauty firm of Gwyneth Paltrow, or the recently launched ‘Fenty Skin’ directed by singer Rihanna, as designer Victoria Beckham is currently preparing a striking landing in the United States with the registration of two trademarks linked to the cosmetic sector: ‘Victoria Beckham’ and its initials ‘VB’.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, the wife of former soccer player David Beckham plans to build an “empire” in the best style of Kylie Jenner and the entire Kardashian clan with special emphasis on the American market, where both she and her husband have several real estate properties, restaurants, and other commercial premises, in addition to the Inter Miami soccer team in the specific case of the former sportsman.

As can be seen from the aforementioned request, the former vocalist of the Spice Girls intends to make available to her future client’s products for skincare such as “creams and oils”, as well as “scented candles” that are obviously reminiscent of Gwyneth’s latest commercial proposals, although it is unknown if these articles, as with the actress’s, will be inspired by such intimate areas of her anatomy.

The truth is that Victoria Beckham has been immersed in the beauty industry as such for nearly a year but within the framework of the website where she sells her clothes and accessories. Without going any further, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic was officially declared, the designer put on sale a series of moisturizers and rejuvenating serums.