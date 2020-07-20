Unexpected: The friendly bond between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s son

The truth is that enough has been said: that they are spending these last days together; They take turns at the boys, that Brad secretly plans a second wedding. Nothing confirmed obviously.

But something that did populate many tabloids last week was the alleged information that Angelina Jolie’s son Shiloh with Brad Pitt treated the Friends actress so fondly that she even called him mom.

The British newspaper Express contacted a publicist close to the family and he denied the rumors that spread quickly through the internet.

This is just another invention and has nothing to do with reality, said the professional, who also added that it is false that Aniston has a special relationship with Shiloh.