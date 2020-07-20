The love story between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

It was at the last Golden Globes gala when Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt gave their followers different snapshots that will remain recorded in their retinas for life. In an event in which both were awarded for their respective roles, in the movie Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood and the television series The Morning Show, the former couple showed the tremendous respect and admiration that still remain between them.

The charisma of both, their good relationship with the industry and their community of followers have led to their being one of the most awaited international reconciliations today. But what is its history?

The beginning of a whole

Despite the rumors that it was in 1994 when both actors began to have secret encounters, the reality is that it was not until 1998 when the relationship between the two became official, after cutting off with their respective partners until then: Tate Donovan and Gwyneth Paltrow. Their first date was organized by their respective representatives and, judging by the result, it seems that it was a complete success.

In September 1999, both decided to make their relationship public and chose no other time than the prelude to the Emmy Awards. Through their joint appearance, they made what was already an open secret official, and the hundreds of photographers present struggled to get the best image for their followers.

Sting and engagement ring

Just a few months after the relationship was made public, the couple showed up at a Sting concert on stage. A normal act taking into account the notoriety of both artists. However, the detail that stood out above the rest was the presence of an engagement ring on Jennifer Aniston’s finger.

The wedding, it seemed, was a matter of time. As Jennifer Aniston herself had stated on more than one occasion, Brad Pitt was “the funniest thing that ever happened to him.” After attending the concert, there were many events and different public appearances in which both were protagonists. In some of them, the possibility of a pregnancy was even rumored. Something that never happened.

Malibu, the year 2000

In 2000, those who were considered the most popular couple in America, decided to go one step further in their relationship through marriage. The ceremony occurred in Malibu. However, and as a consequence of the expectation that both generated, they decided to hire a security device that would provide the necessary privacy to an event of such magnitude. The first example of this was a large tent that covered the facilities, with the aim of preventing any outsider from obtaining information about everything that was happening inside.

Each guest or worker who was to enter the venue had to sign a confidentiality agreement. In addition, operating a large number of private guards and local police, which would allow and was included would regulate traffic in the area and the vicinity thereof.

Friends and a stellar performance

It was in 2001 when the fans of the Friends series experienced one of the most memorable moments that the sitcom has given to its followers. Brad Pitt starred in a stellar cameo in the series in which Jennifer Anison was one of the main characters. The episode was called The one with the rumor and Brad Pitt played Will Colbert, an old friend from Ross’s institute and a staunch enemy of his wife’s character.

Another example of how happy the marriage was back then, completely removed from the rumors and situations that are constantly lived in the Hollywood film industry.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith and the end of a whole

In 2004, Brad Pitt was called to star in the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith, with Angelina Jolie as a co-star. During filming, there were many rumors that began to link both interpreters, as a consequence of their undeniable attractiveness and the connection they gave off.

No specialized media was able to obtain a graphic proof of these rumors. However, in 2005 it was the marriage itself that, through a statement, announced its official breakup. However, as the writer said, it was not “the result of any of the speculation that has appeared in the media.” A statement that fell on deaf ears after learning about the relationship between Pitt and Jolie, which lasted more than a decade.

This supposed the total distance between Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband. And so it has remained until the tortuous divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, which in turn has fueled rumors of a reconciliation. What will be the next chapter in this exciting story?