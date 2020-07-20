Shawn Mendes spoke of his feelings for Hailey Baldwin, check out his statements!

It was in 2018 when Shawn Mendes awoke rumors of a romance with Hailey Baldwin when they were seen in what seemed like a romantic date in Toronto, Canada, the rumors intensified when they were together at the Met Gala that year.

The romance was never confirmed by Shawn and Hailey, as it seems that it never became a formal relationship, and the model resumed her romance with Justin Bieber.

The day Shawn Mendes admitted that Hailey Baldwin broke her heart

During an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Shawn Mendes spoke of his failed relationship with Hailey Baldwin:

“Of course I have my insecurities and struggles, but that is only part of me. Sometimes the silver lining of a story isn’t always fully told and I’d like to do it here. I don’t even want to put a label on it. I think it was more of a limbo area. ”

On how it felt to see Hailey alongside Justin Bieber again, he stated:

” I get it, you know. I texted her to congratulate her and I’m really glad for them. She is still one of the most amazing people, not only is she a beautiful person on the outside, but she is one of the most beautiful hearts I have ever met. I think I’m an idiot, you know … But you can’t control your heart . “

For fans, these statements by Shawn make it clear that he was hurt when Hailey left him to return to Justin’s arms; however, Shawn is currently in a cute relationship with Camila Cabello, while Hailey arrived at the altar with Justin.