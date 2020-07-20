Shows International: Tomorrowland 2020: Katy Perry and Eric Prydz will perform at the festival

Tomorrowland Around the World is getting closer, and as the wait is shortened, more surprises from this global digital event are also being revealed. This time it was the turn for pop fans since Katy Perry has surprisingly added to the long list of stars that will be present at this festival.

If there is an artist that we can say that laid the foundations of the music of this century, that is Katy Perry. With hundreds of musical successes and achievements to her credit, throughout her musical career, it is undeniable to affirm that her music is captivating, wild and powerful; in short, one of the most important figures in world pop today.

Katy Perry arrives ready to offer an incredible show full of light, color and visual effects and thus demonstrate why she is one of the best-selling artists in history. Her participation will include the songs that made all her fans dance during her career, but also new songs from her fifth album, still to be released on August 14, titled “Smile”.

Swedish producer and acclaimed DJ Eric Prydz has announced that he has a mind-blowing show in store for those who virtually attend Tomorrowland Around The World. This is [CELL.], A show full of stunning audiovisuals, dazzling special effects, lights and mesmerizing music.

Expectations are at their maximum with this new experience since, in previous years, Eric Prydz left the audience at the 2019 edition of Tomorrowland speechless with his EPIC HOLOSPHERE, which consisted of a giant and transparent sphere of 8 meters in diameter, covered with LED lights, whose projection changed in each show and which, accompanied by smoke, lasers, lights and projections constituted an unrepeatable show.

This same quality and complexity of the show is what is expected for [CELL.], Especially in the case of a DJ with worldwide proven successes such as Proper Education, Pjanoo and Call, songs that more than one hopes to enjoy in this edition. unprecedented of the world’s largest electronic music festival.

WORLD PREMIERE: Eric Prydz – Legendary @ericprydz brings his spectacular new show [CELL.] to Tomorrowland Around the World – the digital festival. Prepare for something unseen… pic.twitter.com/DX3kI9ExLU — Tomorrowland (@tomorrowland) July 15, 2020

Artists of the stature of David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki and Tiesto are some of the more than 70 musical exponents who have already joined the official Tomorrowland Around the World Line Up. Tickets are priced at 12.5 euros ($ 13.93) for one day and 20 euros ($ 22.65) for both days, and can already be purchased on the festival’s website.

WHAT ARE THE TIMES FOR TOMORROWLAND 2020?

These are the hours for July 25 and 26: