Rosalia gives Spanish lessons to Kylie Jenner

The Spanish singer

Rosalía

in a very short time has become an artist with international recognition and by what she has seen has brought much of her culture to other parts of the world to the extent of influencing the businesswoman

Kylie Jenner

to start speaking Spanish.

Rosalía, being a celebrity who has set fashion and trends with her long nails and her music that is completely unique compared to other artists of her own genre, has not only captivated the entire world but has also converted Kylie Jenner and her sisters in admirers of his music.

That has led them to have a great friendship, to the extent that Rosalía is almost considered one more Kardashian and is currently a close friend of the family. So she has been one of the guests on the exclusive list at Khloé Kardashian’s recent birthday party.

Where she appears briefly in one of the party’s videos, in addition to starting a beautiful friendship with Kim Kardashian’s younger sister, she has also become very good friends with Kourtney who recently sent her a delicious cake, now that singer Rosalía is in Los Angeles.

In addition to other tests, where Rosalía goes out for brunch with Kourtney Kardashian and other influencers to have a couple of detox drinks and is heard in the background, some words that celebrities use with the advice of Rosalía. “The avocado is mine” “finite ”And“ juice of the day: ginger, cucumber, and celery ”.

And how this friendship has become very good, the singer Rosalía has chosen to give some Spanish classes to the famous Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, which have paid off very soon. Because Kylie Jenner surprised everyone by answering a post by Rosalía in Spanish.

“Why so cute? Miraaa “asked Rosalia to Kylie Jenner through their social networks. To which the Kylie Cosmetics businesswoman replied: “Because I am thinking of you.”