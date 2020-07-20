Revealed which famous actress will be the godmother of the daughter of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry couldn’t be more exhilarating. The artist is in the midst of promoting what will be her fifth album, a work entitled Smile and which will be released on August 14, but of which we have already heard some advances. However, the most expected birth is not that of her album but that of her daughter, the first for the singer. And she has everything so planned that she already knows what famous actress wants her godmother to be.

Katy Perry’s pregnancy announcement came in a surprising way. The singer released the video clip for the song I Never Worn White wearing a bulging gut that showed she was in a state of good hope.

A few hours later she confirmed it through an Instagram live, full and excited after having shared this great news with the world. Then came the coronavirus pandemic and Katy Perry has spent her confinement locked up at home but working hard.

The singer, who is still an American Idol jury, performed majestic appearances in the guise of a soap bottle or a roll of toilet paper. Very in her style, go. He even released his song Daisies in a performance that his fans applauded from home thanks to new technologies.

The clock is ticking and Katy Perry couldn’t be more eager to meet her first baby , the second of her partner Orlando Bloom. As they announced, she is a girl but her name will not be decided until the parents see her face.

What they do have is who is the godmother of that creature that will soon know our world. This is someone very special to Katy Perry, a famous actress with whom she has been friends for a long time and who already has experience being godmother to other creatures.

Jennifer Aniston is the lucky one . This was revealed by a source close to Katy Perry to the English press, who assures that the actress is really excited by the request made by her friend. “Katy and Jen are very close, during the quarantine they have used to catch up,” he explains.

Jennifer Aniston, who has not been a mother, is also the godmother of Courtney Cox’s daughter, her partner in the Friends series

, a girl named Coco who is already 16 years old. !! Congratulations!!