Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry ask for help finding their pet

Just weeks after the birth of their first daughter, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are in a difficult time. Through their social networks, they asked for help after the disappearance of their puppy ‘Mighty’.

Through his Instagram account, Orlando Bloom communicated the news and explained that he offers a reward to whoever finds him. In addition, he reported the area where the animal was lost in case someone found it nearby.

“Mighty was lost in Montecito, California. It has a chip and its necklace has a number they can call. If you are taken to a local vet, shelter, or police station, you can reach me for a reward. Please, just send REAL INFORMATION, ” asked Bloom on the social network, where he also shared several photos of the pet.