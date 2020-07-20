Megan Thee Stallion was shot after a party by Kylie Jenner?

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, the author of the hit “Savage,” said Wednesday that she was shot in the foot during a shooting in the Hollywood Hills after attending a party organized by Kylie Jenner.

The singer, whose remix of “savage” with Beyoncé is one of the most listened to songs of the year, explained on her social networks that she “suffered gunshot wounds” as a result of a crime committed against her and from which she is still recovering…

However, according to the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles Police record does not mention that the artist was shot or that she denounced that fact.

Agents reportedly forced Thee Stallion to get out of a car to arrest her companion, rapper Tory Lanez, for concealed possession of weapons, something prohibited by California law. While a video leaked by the TMZ medium shows the rapper leaving a vehicle with a drip of blood gushing from her foot.

”On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime committed against me and committed with the intention of physically harming me. They never arrested me, the police took me to the hospital where they operated on me to extract the bullets. I am incredibly grateful for staying alive, ” wrote Thee Stallion on social media.

The singer did not identify the alleged attacker or provide further details of the confrontation that led to the arrest. Previously, Thee Stallion and Lanez shared a video in which they appear with Kylie Jenner, which was recorded during the party organized by the last one and in which someone is heard asking to download the music because the police were arriving.

Thee Stallion is one of the revelation rappers of this year thanks to “Savage”, the song became a viral theme thanks to a choreography imitated by thousands of users of the social network Tik Tok and caught the attention of Beyoncé to record a “ remix ”.