Kylie Jenner wears a heart attack latex pants with a wide t-shirt and a Dior bag

Kylie Jenner is so used to her fans that she is wearing revealing and highly exotic styles of clothing, that it impacts when she dresses differently.

It was thanks to a photo shared by Kim Kardashian that the followers of the 22-year-old young businesswoman were able to notice an unusual look on Kylie Jenner, which made everyone curious.

Kylie Jenner’s look in skinny vinyl pants

The creator of Kylie Cosmetics used on that occasion a black patent vinyl tight pants, Lovexlabels brand, valued at $ 100 and that unleashed the fury among her fans. It is a very versatile and combinable garment this summer.

He wore these trousers with a rather wide lead-gray t-shirt, white Nike sneakers and the touch of luxury was the green Dior mini bag that costs $ 3,700. He also highlighted his long pink hair.

In this image, it was clear the particular style that each of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters has. Kourtney Kardashian, the greatest of all, always has a very sober style to dress, with earthy and dark colors. Kim is always more striking with what she wears, so this time she stood out with a red outfit. While Kendall, the family model, wore a patterned outfit, Khloé looked great in a nude mini dress.

Although Kylie Jenner, like every billionaire, practically puts together an outfit for every occasion, trip and event. She never repeats clothes. And on her most recent trip to a luxury hotel in Utah, among rocks, she paraded through the corridors with an exclusive set of top and skirt made with terracotta stones, setting trends for this summer.