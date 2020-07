“Madre mía Rosalía,” Kylie wrote next to the photograph; while the Catalan accompanied the image with an expressive “Mamiiiiii @kyliejenner” and added “Mimosaaaaassss”.

Over the last few months, Kylie and Kourtney have released several videos with Rosalía’s hits in the background, and she always comments on her social networks about the singer’s releases, of which she declares herself number one fan.