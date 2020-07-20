Khloé Kardashian clarifies what her relationship with Tristan Thompson is like as she talks about raising True

Khloé Kardashian, 36, has brought up her daughter True Thompson, 2, similar to the one given to her by her parents Robert Kardashian Sr. and Kris Jenner, 64. “Having my parents and seeing how easily it seemed like They did, we never knew anything negative, ”the“ Keeping Up whit the Kardashians ”diva told People, in a conversation about the Take-Back Today campaign related to migraine and the Nurtec brand.

“I’m sure it was difficult for them, too, but we never knew anything negative,” Kardashian insisted. She and NBA star Tristan Thompson, 29, have known how to be good parents despite their separation in February 2019 due to cheating scandals. The Good American co-founder recalled that when her parents separated, her late father went to dinner once a week at her home to share with her and her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and Kim Kardashian, 39.





“My stepfather (Caitlyn Jenner) and my dad played golf once a week and my dad came to dinner once a week and for my little sisters, that was their uncle, Robert,” referring to Kendall Jenner, 24, and Kylie Jenner. , 22. “We were very close and everything was managed with love,” he added. About the upbringing she and Thompson give True, she emphasized that her daughter always comes first before all things.

Just friends”

“Many people don’t understand it, but I lead with love and we put our son first” , he said, before adding: “If you have that mentality, everything else follows easily. We have a close family. Don’t make it more difficult by shuffling. This will be forever, so we want it to be the best we can. ” Khloé also stated that she has been influenced in the upbringing that Kourtney and her ex-partner Scott Disick give to their three children; Reing, 5, Penelope, 8, and Mason, 10.