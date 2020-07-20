Kendall Jenner, Kim, Kylie, Kourtney and Khloe dress up as the Spice Girls

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is here just like the famous phrase “Spice Up Your Life” put it. Today, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie joined forces for a new group photo that will have you singing Wannabe. Subtitled “Spice Girls”, the new image shows the five sisters taking strokes of styles characteristic of the 90’s girl group. In a way, it is the perfect parallel: the Kardashians are today a pop culture phenomenon as much as the Spice Girls. they were more than three decades ago.

This is the first photo of a clan family reunion that we have seen since the pandemic began; Production resumed again on their Keeping Up With The Kardashians show, so perhaps the sisters were filming for an upcoming episode. Coincidentally, Emma Bunton also shared a memory photo today; where her former groupmates, Victoria Beckham and Melanie Brown, are seen, but they all wear comfortable pajamas and not their striking and distinctive outfits.

The family’s interpretation of fashion for Spice Girls is inspired by the 1990s band. They are the Kardashian-Jenner, after all: all five of the family members are best known for their stylish outfits. designer shoes and plastic shoes on the shrill platforms of the Spice Girls and their cheeky outfits.

Take Kim, for example, who loves Yeezy’s neutral color palette and would rather be dying than wearing Ginger Spice’s Union Jack dress. However, she channeled Ginger with a lot of red in her look. In fact, the five sisters seem to be subtly playing the role of a member of the music group. Let’s analyze the looks, do you think?