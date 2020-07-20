Kendall Jenner in her coronavirus quarantine remembers the past in a daring latex bodysuit

Kardashian clan member Kendall Jenner reconfirms why she is a favorite on global catwalks, showing off a tiny waist in a suit she wore at a photoshoot in 2018.

The model, like the rest of the inhabitants of Los Angeles, is living the quarantine of the coronavirus, and in her break, she shared in her story from her Instagram account a couple of images in which she is seen remembering the glamor that overflowed back then with a daring latex garment.

Days before, Kendall was seen sharing days of sun and sand in the waters of Palm Springs, along with his sister Kylie Jenner and his Venezuelan friend, Sofía Villaroel, in photographs in which they enjoyed on a yacht wearing tiny bikinis.

The member of the reality show ‘ Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ , surprises her followers again by showing off her beauty in a sleeveless bodysuit, which enhanced every inch of her body, her long and slim legs covered with Louis Vuitton monogrammed stockings. and some high-heeled shoes.

The latex adheres to her waist, which details the slim waist of the slim model in the pair of snapshots she published.

Kendall Jenner’s sensual photoshoot that raises the temperature

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters share a taste for latex. Recently Kim and Kourtney Kardashian attended Fashion Week in Paris and in a few days of enjoyment on the French streets dazzled with outfits of this material by designer Balmain, with which they stole the eyes of their followers.

For his part, Kendall Jenner also has latex clothes and knows well how to wear them. In the bold photographs, she accompanied her look with a collected and very voluminous hairstyle that she left with long side bangs that framed her face when posing in front of the camera.

In the other image, the young socialite poses on her back and squats, revealing her derriere and her flexed legs, in front of an old vehicle, in a body that adapts to each outfit she chooses.