Jennifer Lopez lights up Instagram with this dance: even Nicki Minaj was speechless

While the entertainment world is still confined by the coronavirus, Jennifer Lopez recalled one of her most iconic presentations at the 2015 American Music Awards. The explosive video caused euphoria on Instagram since in less than 24 hours she already had more than 5 million reproductions.

Don’t believe me just look. A little memory of one of my favorite dance steps! #AMAs ”, wrote the singer and actress of Puerto Rican origin. The clip includes just an excerpt from the famous opening.

JLo was in charge of leading the AMAs that year, held at the Microsoft Theater on November 22 in Los Angeles. For this reason, he had the privilege of starting the show with a version of his hit “Waiting for Tonight” and then paying tribute to the main nominees.

“Tonight it’s not about me, it’s about music. And this year the music made me want to dance, ”said Jennifer Lopez before starting the choreography.

For seven minutes he danced a medley that included “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars; “Anaconda” by Nicki Minaj; “7/11” by Beyoncé; “BBHMM” by Rihanna, and “Where Are U Now” by Justin Bieber, among others.