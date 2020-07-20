Jennifer Aniston’s double hits the networks

With over 30 years in the world of acting, Jennifer Aniston has established herself as the highest-paid comedy actress and also one of the most beloved and remembered in Hollywood.

Many think that her marriage to Brad Pitt catapulted her to fame, but the truth is that it was her unforgettable role as Rachel in the series Friends that gave her amazing international recognition.

In addition, Jen has also participated in several romantic comedies such as My Girlfriend Polly and Living With My Ex, with which she has shown that her acting talent is masterful.

Recently a woman appeared on social networks who surprised by her great resemblance to Brad Pitt’s ex: It is Caitlin, an interior designer who resides in California.

Caitlin’s skin tone, smile, and gaze certainly resemble that of the Hollywood actress. This week the designer went viral because of an image in which she showed her gray hair.