How much does an artist charge for an Instagram post? Here is the top 20

The American actor Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock” , has become a tycoon of social networks and is the one that generates more profits worldwide for advertising.

According to a ranking published by the marketing firm Hopper HQ, “La Roca” charges more than a million dollars for each post you make on your Instagram account.

Another fact that the portal reflects is that the actor’s net worth obtained through sponsorships in this social network amounts to 220 million dollars.

Here is the top 20 Hopper HQ Ranking: