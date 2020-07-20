How much does an artist charge for an Instagram post? Here is the top 20

By
Soniya Gupta
-
0

The American actor Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock” , has become a tycoon of social networks and is the one that generates more profits worldwide for advertising.

According to a ranking published by the marketing firm Hopper HQ, “La Roca”  charges more than a million dollars for each post you make on your Instagram account.

Another fact that the portal reflects is that the actor’s net worth obtained through sponsorships in this social network amounts to 220 million dollars.

 Here is the top 20 Hopper HQ Ranking:

  1. Dwayne Johnson
  2. Kylie Jenner
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo
  4. Kim Kardashian
  5. Ariana Grande
  6. Selena Gomez
  7. Beyoncé
  8. Justin Bieber
  9. Taylor Swift
  10. Neymar
  11. Lionel Messi
  12. Jennifer Lopez
  13. Nicki Minaj
  14. Kendal Jenner
  15. Khloé Kardashian
  16. Miley Cyrus
  17. Kourtney Kardashian
  18. Kevin Hart
  19. Demi Lovato
  20. Rihanna

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here