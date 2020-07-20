Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky only needed a motorhome (and Liam Hemsworth) to go on vacation

“Thank you @australia! What a week! My attempt to surf above the sand was much better than @chrishemsworth’s 🤙”. These statements by Liam Hemsworth a few hours ago on his Instagram account told us of a few days of nature, laughter and a lot of calm. The photos illustrated this: an orange sky, the sea, fishing and a video where the actor, in fact, surfed with skill.

His brother Chris Hemsworth must also have tried and the competition had to be even because they have both been practicing this sport since they were little. But this hobby is not the only thing that unites them; both enjoy their country and family getaways. This time, they have traveled the coast with a motorhome, along with Elsa Pataky , her children and some friends.

And although Pataky has not shared any images on her Instagram account, her husband did. In the photos: bonfires next to the motorhome and their three children, lots of love, more bonfires with friends, dreamy sunsets, bathing in the sea, wild nature, sandbanks, and kangaroos.

In 2014 Pataky and Hemsworth moved their residence to Byron Bay , an idyllic town in New South Wales, where they share a mansion overlooking a nature reserve. Since then, they have not abandoned their desire to live as close to nature as possible.

Even so, the Spanish actress and model travel to her native country whenever she can and boasts of it in front of her friends. Two summers ago, he invited Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso to spend a few days in Donostia. And in 2019, Pataky celebrated his birthday with a trip to Ibiza, Donostia, and Paris, but this year, they have not yet come close. The global pandemic that still haunts us could be the main reason.