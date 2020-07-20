Camila Cabello will make a new version of Beyonc’s ‘Single Ladies’

Be part of the live-action of Cinderella

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on May 4, 2020 at 5:16pm PDT

S and ready for new versions. Cuban singer Camila Cabello will star in the live-action version of Cinderella, in which she could make a ‘remake’ of Single Ladies, a hit song by Beyonc.

The Cinderella film would be made in accordance with the values ​​of today’s society, so the new version of single ladies would be performed by Cabello, accompanied by rapper Missy Elliot, who would also appear in the film.

Also, according to the Just Jared portal (which revealed all this information), the fairy godmother would be played by Billie Porter, the actor of the non-binary genre.

This Cinderella first played by a Latin actress will premiere on February 5, 2021, under the orders of Kay Kannon.