Camila Cabello and Beyoncé will do a new version of ‘Single Ladies’?

Camila Cabello will be in charge of starring in the new live-action of Cinderella. The new version of the classic will be more demanding and updated to the values ​​of today’s society, and so will its soundtrack. The portal ‘Just Jared’ shared speculation that the interpreter of ‘Miss’ could cover Beyoncé’s ‘Single Ladies’ for the film.

The new version of Beyoncé’s biggest solo hit would come to us in collaboration with rapper Missy Elliot, according to the same source. The rap legend would not only appear on the soundtrack, but he is also part of the cast of the film, along with other great actors and actresses such as Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine, James Corden, Pierce Brosnan or Billy Porter.

The Cuban will make her acting debut in this film directed by Kay Kannon (‘Dando La Nota’, ’30 Rock ‘or’ Blockers’) which already has a release date, next February 5, 2021. The feature film will also be musical That is why they have had a pop star for the main role. Camila Cabello would also be in charge of the soundtrack in its entirety, of which we know few details apart from the anticipated version of the famous ‘Single Ladies’.

The film will also break with the canons of the original story and it is that, for the first time, Cinderella will be played by a Latin woman. Also, the fairy godmother will be Billie Porter, a non-binary genre actor. It is a fusion that promises. It feeds on the nostalgia of the classic story and has the sympathy and familiarization that we already have with current values.

The former member of the female band ‘Fifth Harmony’ has already had great successes in music, being nominated for 2 Grammy and adding two songs with more than a billion views on YouTube. Now she expands her legacy as an artist in film and it remains to be seen if she will be received with the same enthusiasm.