Zac Efron gives up his heart attack physique and says goodbye to the abs for this reason

The 32-year-old actor and youth idol Zac Efron, known worldwide for playing Troy Bolton in the ‘ High School Musical ‘ movies, has announced that we will soon stop seeing those abs and that muscular and sculpted body that he is used to.

It is undeniable that he knows how to sing and act and faces all kinds of challenges without batting an eye. We have been able to see it in the musical of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ with Emma Watson or playing one of the most persecuted serial killers in history in the movie ‘ Extremely cruel, evil and wicked ‘.

He is currently making a documentary series entitled ‘ Down to earth’ , in which the actor sets aside his interpretive side to learn about new cultures and sustainable ways of life, as well as renewable energy alternatives. The other great protagonist of those episodes is, without a doubt, his body, which is more mature than ever.

Zac Efron has us accustomed to a heart attack body with enviable abs. We could see it in ‘ The Beach Watchers’ or in the comedy ‘Damn Neighbors’. However, many of his fans have noticed the physical change of the actor, who appears more mature and somewhat less defined.

In an interview for Sean Evans ‘ ‘ Hot Ones’ show, the actor explained why he has said goodbye to abs and why it’s likely that we will never see them again.