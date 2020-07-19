“Unrecognizable!”. This was Irina Shayk before having surgery and being famous

Irina Shayk joins the club of change. Russian is another of the celebrities who have experienced significant variation after surgery.

Yemanzhelinsk’s started in the modeling world at age 18 without extensive training, her handsome face allowed her to skip many checkpoints to become famous.

Of course, it was not always easy, in fact, he tells how he barely had to rent and eat the first few months, then everything changed for the better. Recalling to some extent its beginnings and to detail the change, we show you an unrecognizable photo of the ex of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper.

Cheekbones, lips, and chin look different. It was still attractive, but the changes have been decisive in sculpting one of the most famous models in the world.

And with the fashion to remember the beginnings, Irina has returned to work with the brand that was by her side in her first steps. Intimissimi is the protagonist of new products. The model will present ultra-light cashmere fabrics that increase comfort to its maximum expression. It is art on art that the Italian firm with Shayk proposes.

View this post on Instagram Sundayzzzz A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Feb 28, 2016 at 1:36pm PST

The family side of Irina Shayk

Irina, who is always attentive to fashion and sometimes superficial, really dedicates a lot of time to her daughter. Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper is the result of the model’s union with Bradley Cooper, and although the relationship ended, both maintain closeness so that it does not affect the little girl.

Irina Shayk gives it all for her daughter and she has seen her most familiar side lately combining her outfits with Lea’s. Surely fashion will also be an important part of the little girl’s life later on. After so many years of fame, the goals begin to change and the family becomes first on the list of priorities.